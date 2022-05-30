LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A single-vehicle crash left one person dead after the driver collided with the wall of a home, police say.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Desert Inn Road and lost control of the vehicle before colliding with the wall.

Officers arrived at 1388 East Desert Inn around 4 p.m. following reports of the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and police say no one else was injured during this crash.

The residents of the home were away during the time of the incident, and police evacuated the neighbors due to the building inspector deeming the home unsound.

Desert Inn is closed in both directions near Arapaho circle.