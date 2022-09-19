NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A car crashed into a North Las Vegas police officer’s motorcycle while he was on a traffic stop, sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators.

The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m.

The officer was not on the motorcycle at the time and was not injured. The car drove off after the crash, sources said.

A source said the vehicle involved was located. A passenger was taken into custody, but the suspected driver, a man wanted out of Utah, was not found.

No other information was available.