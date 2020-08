LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says a taco shop on Charleston is damaged after a vehicle crashed into it.

The crash happened Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 1205 East Charleston Boulevard.

According to LVFR, a car ran into the taco shop and caused damage to its store front.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Twitter

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Twitter

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Twitter

Pictures show shattered glass and broken windows.

Officials say the driver refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.