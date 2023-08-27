LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in critical condition after a car accident in the eastern valley this morning.

Around 5:41 a.m. on Aug. 27, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a car crash on East Bonanza Road and North Mojave Road. According to police, a white Ford F-350 pick-up truck was driving east in the center two-way lane on East Mojave Road, preparing to turn left into a private drive, when a gold Hyundai was driving east on East Bonanza Road at a high speed.

The Hyundai failed to stay in its lane and veered into the center two-way turn lane, hitting the right rear corner of the Ford, an LVMPD release stated.

Responding emergency medical personnel took the Hyundai driver to UMC Trauma for life-threatening injuries. The report said impairment might be a factor but that remains unknown as police wait for a toxicological analysis.