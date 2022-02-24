LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a single-car crash in the parking lot of a local Target store in the northwest valley.

According to police, the driver of a silver Toyota Camry hit an area on the sidewalk outside the store located at 8750 West Charleston just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver is described as an elderly woman who was transported to UMC following the crash.

No details on the driver’s condition have been released.

Police tell 8 News Now the car did not go into the building storefront at any time during the crash.