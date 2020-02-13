Car chase ends in NVL neighborhood with car crashing into home

Breaking News
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a car chase that ended with a car crashing into a home in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The incident happened just after midnight and started as a call about a shooting near Ann Road and Rio Vista Street. A man reported to Metro police that a person shot at him while he was driving. No one was injured.

Nevada Highway Patrol spotted the possible suspect car and a pursuit ensued. It ended on Summit Creek, near Commerce Street and E. Tropical Parkway, when the car crashed into a home.

It is unclear if authorities took the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for an update.

