Car causes fire, $100k worth of damage in Las Vegas home garage

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue/Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the garage of a west Valley home that resulted in $100,000 worth of damage. The incident occurred at a large two-story home in the 600 block of Edgebrook Drive around 6:26 p.m.

All occupants evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski said a vehicle caught fire in the a garage. Damage was mostly contained to the garage, and a smoke odor was reported in the home.

Two vehicles were destroyed and the garage gutted.

