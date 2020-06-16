Car causes fire, $100k worth of damage in Las Vegas home garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the garage of a west Valley home that resulted in $100,000 worth of damage. The incident occurred at a large two-story home in the 600 block of Edgebrook Drive around 6:26 p.m.
All occupants evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski said a vehicle caught fire in the a garage. Damage was mostly contained to the garage, and a smoke odor was reported in the home.
Two vehicles were destroyed and the garage gutted.