Car causes fire, $100k worth of damage in Las Vegas home garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the garage of a west Valley home that resulted in $100,000 worth of damage. The incident occurred at a large two-story home in the 600 block of Edgebrook Drive around 6:26 p.m.

All occupants evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

F3H TOC: 6:26PM 628 Edgebrook Dr. garage fire in large 2-sto house – OUT, no inj’s reported, confined to garage-gutted, 2 vehicles destroyed, cause U/I, crews look for hot spots.#PIO1NEWS E2,44,47,107,26,28, T7, R2,7, HR44, EMS1, AR3, B10,4, 106, PIO1, 6i1,5,6,11 Ward:2 #0207737 pic.twitter.com/iUXS27RRnM — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 16, 2020

Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski said a vehicle caught fire in the a garage. Damage was mostly contained to the garage, and a smoke odor was reported in the home.

Two vehicles were destroyed and the garage gutted.