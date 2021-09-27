CAPTURED: Vegas viewers help track down fugitive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wanted bank robber is back behind bars, captured by U.S. Marshals thanks to tips after the I-Team’s “Vegas Fugitive” segment.

The Marshals said tracking down convicted bank robber Arthur Wilson was a high priority.

“We have a little bit more urgency with Mr. Wilson due to the nature of his offenses,” said a Deputy U.S. Marshal who asked for his identity to be protected.

The I-Team first brought you Wilson’s story Sept. 15th. By the following week, he was in custody after the U.S. Marshals said 8NewsNow viewers responded with information to help track him down.

Marshals said Wilson had a criminal history in at least two states, including four robberies.

Court records reveal in 2015, Wilson robbed two banks in colorado three days apart. He received a 41-month prison sentence followed by a three-year supervised release. But in August, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, Wilson violated the terms of that release and disappeared.

The I-Team learned the U.S. Marshals received word Wilson was in the las vegas area, and he was considered dangerous.

Wilson is charged with violating the condition of probation from his original case out of Colorado.