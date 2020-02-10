Capriotti’s introduces first meatless cheese steak sandwich

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop announced on Monday that they are unveiling the world’s first ‘Impossible Cheese Steak Sandwich,’ after hearing from fans that wanted plant-based options.

The chain says after several months of testing, its new plant-based sandwich will soon be in its restaurants across the country.

Capriotti’s says the new Impossible Cheese Steak gives consumers the variety they want and a taste that rivals the original. The new sandwich is available in select stores right now, but will be available at all locations by February 18.

Capriotti’s actually began testing the Impossible Cheese Steak at select locations in Las Vegas in November of 2019.

They say the new sandwich was an instant hit, garnering rave reviews from both vegetarians and flexitarians alike.

The sandwich was developed in partnership with Impossible Foods and includes ingredients like melted cheese, fried onions and peppers piled on a cooked 100 percent plant-based protein.

Capriotti’s also plans to roll out an Impossible Meatball Sandwich later this spring. Customers will be able to order the sandwiches both in-store and online.