Capacity limit increases take effect Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More signs of recovery continue across Las Vegas. As of 12:01 Monday morning, casinos and restaurants are clear to return to 50 percent capacity, as COVID-19 cases across the valley continue to decline.

It is a welcome relief for the local restaurant industry.

Restaurants and casinos reopening will not only bring employees back to work, but it increases the chance to welcome back more tourists.

Capacity limits are jumping up to 50 percent and with it, restaurants and casinos are preparing to welcome more customers.

Caesars Entertainment announced two of its properties are resuming hotel operations seven days a week. Planet Hollywood starts Monday, followed by the LINQ Hotel + Experience on March 22.

The food service industry in casinos is also ramping up operations.

Big Sur Oyster Bar and Don Vito’s Italian Restaurant inside of the South Point Casino are re-opening full time after being closed since the capacity limits dropped below 50 percent.

“We are excited to bring our employees back to work and I think it gives you a distinct advantage when you are going to book at a hotel and you see that South Point has everything open and all their dining options are open,” said Michael Kennedy, Food Director at the Southpoint Hotel, Casino and Spa.

This is a good sign as it means Las Vegas is that much closer to getting back to the lifestyle it is known for and allowing tourists and locals to return to the action.

“Now that we are getting up to 50 percent and the mandate has expanded for going to 50 people per group, to 150 up to 250 or higher in some cases, we have the ability to book large events, large groups and large gatherings,” Kennedy said.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas plans to open their doors for the very first time on March 25. Three MGM resort properties, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and the Mirage are currently operating 24/7.

So, with more vaccines getting into the arms of hospitality worker hopes of a boost in the local economy increase.

“With more and more people getting vaccinated, restaurant employees, we hopefully are working towards something that is looking more to full capacity or 100% so I think that is important for both casino properties as well as properties off strip as well,” said Alexandria Dazlich of the Nevada Restaurant Association.

On May 1, the governor says the restrictions will then fall on local governments as well as some statewide mandates.