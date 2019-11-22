Canyon Springs football appeal denied by NIAA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The season is over for the Canyon Springs football team. The Pioneers won their playoff game last week against Arbor View 24-20 and then were disqualified for using an ineligible player.

A contentious hearing was held Thursday over the case that involved quarterback DJ Lewis-Bealer. Bealer had been ruled eligible at the start of the season by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA), but ruled ineligible by the Clark County School District (CCSD) on Monday. Thursday’s hearing was to make a final ruling on the Bealer eligibility issue.

Arbor View will now advance to play Desert Pines in the Mountain Region semifinals on Friday.