Canyon Ranch spa at Venetian extends furloughs, cites decline in demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness at the Venetian has delayed reopening, extending furloughs through Oct. 31 for nearly 100 employees, and longer for about 80 others.

The spa cites lower demand and occupancy restrictions that are still in place.

The 178 employees who will eventually return to work represent about half of the original workforce of 348 at the spa.

The decision is outlined in an Aug. 25 notification sent to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

The spa says it intends to bring back 94 employees starting Sept. 12, and by Oct. 31 “at the latest.” Those positions include 13 massage therapists and 11 hair stylists, along with other jobs like nail technicians, customer service staff and fitness instructors.

The remaining staff will be brought back “at the earliest” on Oct. 31 as the resort reacts to regulations and customer demand.

Employees were to be notified starting Thursday, Aug. 27.

Part of the company’s statement said:

“Since March 16, 2020, when the furlough was implemented, Canyon Ranch has experienced a significant decline in demand, which has resulted in a significant decrease in revenue and the need to take further action with regard to our workforce. We were unable to provide more notice of this action until very recently when Governor Sisolak ordered that most businesses continue to operate at a significantly reduced capacity. This created ongoing demand reductions throughout the industry and prevented Canyon Ranch from reopening. It was not until then that we were able to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations.”