Can’t Miss: ARIA Resort & Casino celebrates holiday season with life-size gingerbread house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love crafting gingerbread houses during the holidays, then you won’t want to miss ARIA Resort & Casino‘s new delicious display! A life-size rendition of the Christmas favorite is on display in the resort’s main lobby.

The house is gargantuan, standing at 15 feet tall, seven feet wide and 12 feet deep. And, the best part? It’s edible! Executive Pastry Chef Mathieu Lavallee and his team incorporated peppermint tiles, giant sugar bears, gingerbread bricks and cotton candy smoke, among other sweet details.

“Creating the gingerbread house was one of the most exciting and unique projects we’ve worked on together,” said Chef Lavallee. They spent more than three weeks working on the creation, “It was truly a team effort … we are all really proud of the finished piece.”

So, how much of each ingredient was used? The numbers are mouthwatering:

More than 400 pounds of gingerbread

64,000 peppermints

200 pounds of royal icing

80 pounds of chocolate

Over 1,000 pounds of candy

Guests will be welcomed to the bakery-inspired home by a gingerbread man standing at 5-feet-tall and made of 120 pounds of dough, royal icing and fondant.

If you’d like to visit, the display will be open through Jan. 6. Don’t forget to grab a sweet or two from ARIA’s Patisserie or enjoy holiday tea at Lobby Bar!