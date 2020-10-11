Cano Health opens new full service primary care center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cano Health, one of the fastest growing healthcare providers in the nation opened its first full service primary care center here in the valley.

It is located near Tropicana and Pecos, and it is the first of three planned centers focused on senior primary care and healthcare in the Latino community.

“We heard there was a tremendous need here in Nevada, I know personally, because I’ve come here a number of times to local conferences and I know the demand that’s placed on the community when its populated with so many Latinos working in the casinos and are now out of work and don’t have coverage,” said Dr. Richard Aguilar, Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health.

Patients will have access to multiple services including labs, physiotherapy and more. Transportation to and from the center will also be provided to patients at no extra cost.