LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cannery Casino & Hotel was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to a fire. North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the scene.

#LIVE Cannery Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas evacuated due to small fire. City of North Las Vegas Fire Department on the scene. Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, October 25, 2019

Boyd Gaming officials confirmed the incident and said that the smoke started to fill the casino this afternoon and prompted the evacuation.

This is a developing story.