Cannabis Control Commission scheduled to have first meeting on July 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cannabis Control Commission, which is the board that will regulate Nevada’s growing marijuana industries, will have its first meeting on July 21.

The commission is working on setting up regulations for licenses while figuring out how they will go about inspecting dispensaries and setting standards. Executive Director Tyler Klimas said going forward a big emphasis will be on the industry’s character.

“Likely most important is a focus on the industry and the character of the industry,” Klimas said. “And those that want to come into the industry; to make sure we keep a close eye on our reputation because the reputation is a direct reflection on the state of Nevada itself.”

The board is set up similar to the Gaming Control Board. The governor still has to appoint two more members to the board.

To watch the full interview with Kilmer watch the Politics Now show Saturday at 4:30 p.m.