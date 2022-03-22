LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cannabis consumption lounges are one step closer to opening as a public workshop was held Tuesday by the Cannabis Compliance Board to go over regulations of the lounges.

The board and the public went over a draft of the regulations Tuesday, discussing rules like cannabis serving sizes, packaging requirements, and employee training. Questions and concerns about the application process and social equity licenses were also brought up during the workshop.

Mainly local dispensary representatives and future applicants went over suggested language changes on the current draft before the board will consider the new changes.

10 licenses will be awarded for private standalone lounges, 10 for social equity applicants to increase diversity in the industry, and an unlimited amount for dispensaries looking to add lounges.

“I am eager for the state to move forward, but I also want it done right. I appreciate the slow roll because this way, we are not going back saying ‘we should have done this’ or ‘should have done that,'” said the founder of the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Committee Aesha Goines.

Once the board is comfortable with all the regulations, they will take a vote, and could announce another workshop if needed.

Before anyone can apply to open a lounge, the board must finish the regulations. The board said it expects the first lounge to open by the end of 2022.