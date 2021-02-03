Cannabis Conference returning to Las Vegas in August 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Top prosecutors in the vast majority of Arizona counties are dropping all existing possession of marijuana cases even before a new voter-approved law eliminating criminal penalties for having small amounts of the drug takes effect when results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election are certified. An Associated Press survey of county attorneys received responses from 13 of 15 elected county attorneys, all of whom said they were either immediately dropping existing cases or in one case pausing prosecutions and planning to drop them when Proposition 207 goes into effect. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cannabis industry’s leading conference is returning to Las Vegas.

“Cannabis Conference” will be held at the Paris Las Vegas from August 24-26, 2021.

Organizers says the conference will bring together current and prospective cannabis business operators, university professors, consultants, technology and solutions providers and more for three days of education and expo.



“We look forward to reconvening at our annual event in-person this August and offering valuable networking opportunities that will push this rapidly evolving industry forward,” said Group Publisher Jim Gilbride. “Our team at Cannabis Conference works diligently to offer the highest level of education for attendees, coupled with the most relevant exhibitors that will help improve their day-to-day operations and bottom lines.”



Sessions are being crafted with the assistance of Cannabis Conference’s 2021 Advisory Board, including:

Salpy Boyajian – Executive Vice President/Board Chairman, Flower One

Sjoerd Broeks – Genetic Development/R&D Director, THE PHARM

Debby Goldsberry – Executive Director, Magnolia Wellness and Flor; Co-Founder, Berkeley Patients Group collective

David Holmes – Owner & CEO, Clade9

Colin Kelley – Operating Partner, Merida Capital; Board Member, LeafLine Labs

Emily Kowalski – Director of Cultivation, LeafLine Labs

Claudio Miranda – Co-Founder, Guild Enterprises

Kenneth Morrow – Owner, Trichome Technologies

Alisia Ratliff, PMP – Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Victus Capital Ventures LLC

Anna Shreeve – President, Urban Paragon, Inc., Targeted Intent, Inc. and The Bakeréé

Mason Walker – Co-Owner/CEO, East Fork Cultivars

Hope Wiseman – Owner, Mary & Main Dispensary

Along with dozens of sessions, Cannabis Conference will also feature 100+ exhibitors on its trade show floor, including experts in: horticultural lighting, nutrients, growing media, pest control, structures, drying and storage, IT services, marketing solutions, accounting and finance, POS software, packaging and labeling, and more.



For additional information about Cannabis Conference 2021, including registration information, a current list of exhibitors and sponsors and more, visit www.cannabisconference.com.