LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will be working on rules surrounding marijuana consumption lounges.

The next public workshop is set to take place Tuesday at 1 p.m., and the board said the first lounge could open as soon as the fall.

Some dispensaries like Planet 13 are have been working on what will be their marijuana consumption lounges. Consumption lounges were made legal last year, but the state is now working on the rules surrounding them.

“It’s just a waiting game — this allows us to not only create the products here and sell the products here, but for people to consume the products,” said David Farris Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Planet 13. “We are still advancing through the requirements, right now we are waiting for finalization of what the lounge will look like and what those requirements will be, so we can create something in the framework.”

Come Tuesday, the next step in the regulation-making process will take place.

Tyler Klimas is the Executive Director of the Cannabis Compliance Board, and he said that the decisions surrounding these consumption lounges will include further discussion of a variety of regulations.

Some of those rules include air quality regulation and lounge employee training.

“The whole point of a workshop is we are trying to solicit feedback from members of the public, members of the industry, and members of local government,” Klimas said. “Once we finish promulgating these regulations by the board, we will move to actually issuing a license for consumption lounges — we will likely see some consumption lounges open by the end of the year.”

Klimas said that so far, there have been 45 dispensaries that have expressed interest in opening a lounge.

Farris continued to tell 8 News Now that he thinks Nevada is paving the way.

“We get asked hourly about it if there is a lounge here or when it will be here,” he said. “I think a lot of other states, even going from medical to recreational, are really watching Las Vegas to see how we handle it.”

The workshop will be held at the Grant Sawyer Building north of Downtown Las Vegas.