Cannabis Compliance Board issues warning after two strains sold in Southern Nevada fail microbial testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The governing board for Nevada’s cannabis industry is issuing a warning after two strains failed secondary testing.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board says the following strains failed secondary microbial testing. Each is listed with the batch and lot numbers that are affected:

“Gelato Glue” — 122320B86 – ABGG02

“Last OG” — 122320B86 – ABLOG01

Officials say the cannabis failed testing for yeast and mold.

It is believed the impacted cannabis was sold in the form of flower and pre-rolls between Jan. 27 – Feb. 19 by the following stores and dispensaries:

“ShowGrow” — 4850 S Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas, NV 8914

— 4850 S Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas, NV 8914 “The Apothecary Shoppe” — 4240 W Flamingo Rd #100, Las Vegas, NV 89103

— 4240 W Flamingo Rd #100, Las Vegas, NV 89103 “Wallflower Cannabis House” — 6540 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

— 6540 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139 “Greenleaf Wellness” — 1730 Glendale Ave, Sparks, NV 89431

— 1730 Glendale Ave, Sparks, NV 89431 “Oasis Cannabis Dispensary” — 1800 S Industrial Rd #180, Las Vegas, NV 89102

To check if your cannabis is part of this warning, check the batch and lot numbers on your product. They can be found on the label, typically near the top directly below the facility information.

Officials say no one has reported any sickness related to this yet, but health impacts from yeast and mold may exist if you consume the products.

Officials also say there is no reason to believe the dispensaries and stores had any knowledge that the products were contaminated.