Cannabis Business Den launches in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new co-working, meeting and interactive showroom space for industry professionals in downtown Las Vegas is launching Friday. The Cannabis Business Den is the latest addition to the revitalized downtown Las Vegas neighborhood.

A happy hour and networking celebration runs from 5 pm – 8 pm at the new facility and includes an official ribbon cutting.

The Cannabis Business Den features hardware and software applications in its mock-grow room and dispensary. Members can get hands-on practice with products and services they need. The space includes a fully-equipped kitchen with beer on tap, large training center, private meeting rooms, a conference room, communal lounges and a rooftop deck.

“The Den is a community where everyone is welcome. It’s where ideas happen. It’s where people from all facets of the cannabis industry come to work together,” stated Jeff Kiehn, founder of the Cannabis Business Den.

Those with the Cannabis Business Den say it provides a community for industry professionals to help grow and shape the future of cannabis.