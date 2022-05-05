LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in 3 years, boxing champ Canelo Alvarez from Mexico is fighting in Las Vegas. Alvarez is taking on lightweight champ Dmitry Bivol from Russia at T-Mobile Arena. Alvarez headlined the first boxing event at T-Mobile 6 years ago.

Tickets for the Saturday night fight are still available for a hefty price.

On the T-Mobile ticket site, tickets can still be purchased at face value. But even face-value tickets start at $435 a seat. As of 1 p.m. Thursday these tickets are on the upper level in section 102.

There are many lower-level seats available, but the cheapest is going for $549.

Floor seats are being sold at face value for a much higher price. Currently, the cheapest face-value floor seat is $1,875 not including tax and fees. The closest seat to the ring available at face value is currently selling for $3,505.

FILE – Boxer Canelo Alvarez, left, poses with boxer Dmitry Bivol as promoter Eddie Hern, center, looks on, during a weigh-in in advance of their boxing fight Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in San Diego. Alvarez, of Mexico, is scheduled to fight Bivol, of Russia, in Las Vegas on May 7. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Ringside front row seats are only available for re-sale and start around $15,000 a seat through the T-Mobile/AXS ticket site.

On StubHub tickets can be bought starting at around $400 up to someone selling two ringside seats for $55,806, taxes and fees included) for the pair.