Candlelight vigil tonight remembers victims of 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Events to remember the victims of 1 October are already beginning, from a candlelight vigil that starts at 6:00 p.m. tonight to online support group meetings that offer ongoing help.

Tonight’s candlelight vigil is being put on by Silver State Health at their new offices at 2965 S. Jones Blvd., Suite C, in Las Vegas. The vigil runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Candles will be provided and attendees will be able to share their stories if they wish. Masks are encouraged and attendees are asked to please social distance when possible.

A paper lantern project is also being held at 6:30 p.m. and hosted by the bilingual staff of the Resiliency Center. The event guides Spanish language participants through the process to assemble lanterns and discuss mental health and other services. The event culminates in lighting the lanterns to symbolize creating light from darkness.

For more about events that run through the weekend, see our list or visit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center’s calendar.