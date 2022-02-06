Candlelight vigil to honor victims in North Las Vegas deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Community members gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost in last Saturday’s mass casualty crash that killed nine lives, seven from the same family in North Las Vegas.

The vigil was organized by the Rev. Vance “Stretch” Sanders to unify the community.

“It’s a chance to show that we can come together. One thing that tragedy doesn’t see is race,” Sanders said. “When something is tragic, it could come for anybody, so any one of us could be that family and the individuals in the vehicle.”

The Zacarias family, along with the Miller family were in attendance. Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, was the passenger of the Dodge Challenger which was traveling faster than 100 mph and ran a red light at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

Seven of the victims were traveling together in a Toyota Siena, a minivan, at the time of the crash. They have been identified as North Las Vegas residents: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Photo of family members who died in a crash on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022. (Credit: Zacarias family)

“We see that while we are standing here today people are still making decisions to breaks the laws in place that we have to keep our communities safe, William McCurdy, a Clark County commissioner, said. “We have an impaired driving problem, we have an excessive speeding problem and I’m looking forward to working with our office of traffic safety and others.”

The crash is being considered one of the deadliest in Nevada.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger, Gary Dean Robinson, 59 died in the crash.