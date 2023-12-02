LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Injured Police Officers Fund is hosting a candlelight vigil at Allegiant Stadium to pay tribute to the “bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication,” of Nevada State troopers.

The vigil will take place on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., providing an opportunity for the community to come together and express gratitude to the men and women who serve as troopers.

“We invite everyone in the community to join us at Allegiant Stadium as we come

together to honor and remember the Nevada State Troopers who have dedicated their

lives to protecting and serving our state,” IPOF President & Lieutenant Chelsea

Stuenkel said. “This event is a heartfelt expression of our appreciation for their sacrifices and

a chance for the community to stand in solidarity with these brave individuals.”

The vigil comes less than a week after two NSP troopers, Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, were killed in a hit-and-run on the I-15.

On Saturday afternoon, Southern Nevada tow truck companies, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, and Capitol Police Divisions conducted a memorial procession for the fallen officers.