Candlelight vigil planned for fallen NHP Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Injured Police Officers Fund is inviting the public to join together to remember a Nevada Highway Patrol officer killed in the line of duty.

NHP Trooper Micah May died on Thursday, two days after he was hit by a carjacking suspect that he was attempting to stop on I-15.

On Tuesday, the IPOF is hosting a candlelight vigil in his honor. It will be held at the Police Memorial Park (3250 Metro Academy Way in Las Vegas).

The vigil is set to begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.