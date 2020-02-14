Candidates speak at LULAC Presidential Town Hall in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four democratic candidates took the stage in person and by video conference at the League of United Latin American Citizens Presidential Town Hall in Las Vegas Thursday night. Businessman Tom Steyer, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar all were in attendance, with Senator Bernie Sanders participating via video conference.

Steyer opened the night by pushing the fact he has been campaigning in Nevada more than any other candidate in the field, having run TV ads for the last several months. He also made his push as the candidate capable of going toe-to-toe with President Trump and beating him on the economy.

When talking about the trade war with China…



“His [President Trump’s] policy has failed because he doesn’t understand anything about trade.” — @TomSteyer pic.twitter.com/vo3FBqiDCQ — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 14, 2020

Sanders followed Steyer by speaking via a video conference call. Sanders touted his early success in Iowa and New Hampshire, saying he plans to come out with a second-straight victory.

“I think we’re going to win in Nevada, as well… I think we’re on the path to win the democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump.” — @Sensanders #8NN pic.twitter.com/dPbuhmC0wa — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 14, 2020

Sanders also touched upon what how his administration would handle border security.

“Using modern technology and having sufficient manpower will do it,” Sanders stated. “America can’t just build walls. We look foolish to the world.”

Sanders also referenced the “Green New Deal” when later talking about his plan to fight climate change.

Buttigieg made his mark on the night by highlighting his front-runner status coming out of the Iowa caucuses. His first two questions centered on what he would do once in office — first how he would support homeless vets.

“If you put your life on the line for this country, then this is your country.” — @PeteButtigieg #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 14, 2020

As the only gay candidate, Buttigieg also commented on how proud he would be to be the first openly-gay president.

“I’m proud of my marriage. I’m proud of my husband. He is a great teacher and will make a great First Gentleman.” @PeteButtigieg #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 14, 2020

Rounding out the night, Klobuchar cited her experience in the Senate as the most important reason to vote for her. She touted passing more than 100 bills as the lead Democrat in the Republican-controlled Senate.

She also put a bow on what all four candidates said echoed throughout the night. She told those in attendance she hopes to unite the country.

“We want a country where people can sit at a Thanksgiving table and have a disagreement and not hate each other.” — @senamyklobuchar #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 14, 2020

The LULAC Presidential Town Hall took place just over a week before the Nevada caucuses.