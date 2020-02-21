Candidates make final pitches before Saturday caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Presidential hopefuls met with voters Thursday to highlight important issues, spreading their message during the final sprint before the caucus on Saturday.

Senator Elizabeth Warren joined supporters at a canvass kick-off in North Las Vegas Thursday morning. A chance to not only mobilize but criticize Mike Bloomberg following the democratic debate.

“I’m not ready to go away,” Warren said. “I’ve really had it with billionaires regardless of party who think the rules don’t apply to them.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden met with gun violence survivors and activists in west Las Vegas. He vows to pass legislation at the federal level to change the laws.

“I will make this promise today,” Biden said. “I will never, never, never give up this fight. We’re not going to, won’t stop until we beat the NRA.”

Tom Steyer continued his campaign, despite not qualifying for the democratic debate. The 8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows the businessman ranking sixth in Nevada with 10 percentage points.

“I haven’t seen this poll, it would be surprising to me, but I would like to dig in,” Steyer said. “But what we’re seeing consistently in terms of early vote, consistently in terms of our polling is something which I described, is second or third and moving up.”

