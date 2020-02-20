Candidates claim victory following Las Vegas democratic debate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The big question following Wednesday night’s debate is who won. After the debate, the campaigns spoke to members of the media to make their case.

After a fiery debate, many candidates are claiming victory.

The candidates came out swinging Wednesday night at the democratic debate in Las Vegas. In his first time on the debate stage during this race, Mike Bloomberg fielded several attacks about his campaign spending and previous controversial policies.

But his team is happy with how he did.

“He was everyone’s target. I think he weathered the storm. I don’t think the debate changed anything in that regard,” said Bloomberg’s Senior Advisor Howard Wolfson. “What I think the debate made clear is that increasingly, this is a two-person race between Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders.”

Sanders’ campaign is pushing back.

“Mike Bloomberg is clearly out of sync with Democratic voters,” said Sanders’ Campaign Senior Advisor Jeffrey Weaver.

On stage, candidates brought up recent concerns with Sanders’ campaign. 8 News Now asked his senior adviser about that.

OM: “What about the tensions between his supporters and the culinary union.”

JW: “Look, we condemn anyone who acts outrageously online, whoever they’re supporting.”

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is proud of her performance, and many people online liked it too.

“We saw what was trending on social media, so the messages and her delivery were resonating with people,” said DNC Committeewoman Allison Stephens. “Now what happens with that, we’ll have to see.”

So, is all this fighting a bad thing? Experts don’t necessarily think so.

“In some cases, I think it’s better to hash that out and have that argument even if it’s in public, to let people draw their own conclusions,” said UNLV Professor Jacob Thompson.

Another big question tonight — did the debate have any real impact on Nevada voters? With the Nevada caucus just three days way, we’ll soon find out.