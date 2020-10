LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mack Miller, a Republican running for Nevada Assembly District 5, posted photos on his Facebook page Tuesday showing his limousine with burn marks on one of the doors.

Miller posted “First threats to me and my family, threats to burn down my house and now the American Flag Burned!”

https://www.facebook.com/mjoseph.miller?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE

Photos show the car before and after the decorative flag bunting was burned. Miller has reportedly filed a police report.