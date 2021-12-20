Cancer survivor opens new salon, spa in southwest valley after battling diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day that should’ve been a time for celebration, quickly took a turn for the worst for local businesswoman, Susan Salas.

It was early in 2021 when she says she was set to sign a lease for her new salon and spa, instead, a breast cancer diagnosis on that very day ended up changing her special plans.

Through chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Salas says she was determined to keep dreaming and says she continued to work on plans for her salon.

She had previously worked at the Wynn Resorts Salon and Spa for 16 years.

But with the recent diagnosis, her dream of opening her own salon would have to wait a bit longer.

Photo Courtesy: Desert Beauty Lab

“For as long as I can recall I’ve dreamed of opening my own salon. I was deterred from my life dreams because of others’ opinions of why it would never work out,” says Salas.

In the end, she didn’t let the diagnosis stop her from battling on.

Two weeks after undergoing a double mastectomy, Salas and her team opened what is now known as Desert Beauty Lab in the southwest valley.

When the day finally came to open her salon, Salas knew she wanted to bring a renewed focus on selling innovative and thoughtful products, eliminating harmful chemicals wherever possible.

Desert Beauty Lab is located on the corner of Warm Springs and Cimarron and offers green and vegan products to customers.

Though the pathway getting to this point has been a long one, Salas now knows she’s in the right place at the right time.

“Despite everything, I am still wholeheartedly grateful for the journey that brought me here and I am blessed to have a wonderful and amazing support system in my life,” she said.

“I know that the turning point in life lead me to this new business venture that needed me as much as I needed it, and that my lifelong dream turned into my purpose in life.” Susan salas, owner of Desert beauty lab

For more information on Desert Beauty Lab click HERE.