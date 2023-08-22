LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a cancer survivor, battling cancer, or have lost a loved one to the disease, a fundraiser is taking place designed to make lawmakers take notice.

Lights of Hope raises money for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.

“We are survivors, people touched by cancer or caregivers,” said Stacey Escalate, Lights of Hope. “So we take our stories to local, state national lawmakers because we want cancer to stay in the spotlight.”

Lights of Hope will host a bag decorating event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette in The District at Green Valley Ranch. Each bag costs $10 and art supplies are provided. Bags from every state will be displayed throughout Washington D.C.