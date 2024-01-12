LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International is just one of multiple airports around the U.S. dealing with airline delays and cancellations due to a massive winter storm freezing the Midwest. This is in addition to the FAA’s nationwide grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.

The storm which has slammed into the Midwest has resulted in thousands of cancellations and delays of flights in Chicago, Milwaukee, Denver, and other cities. Nationwide, by mid-day Friday, there were more than 19,800 delays and 2,800 cancellations.

According to FlightAware, as of 2 p.m., more than 60 arriving and departing flights were canceled at Reid International and more than 2 were delayed. If you are planning to fly out of Reid International on Friday or Saturday, or are expecting guests to arrive in Las Vegas, you can check arrival and departure times at this link.

The airline with the most cancellations and delays is Southwest which happens to service numerous markets caught in the powerful winter storm. Other airlines heavily impacted are SkyWest, United, Alaska, and American.