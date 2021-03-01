Canceled event leads to donation to help feed families in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a time when many people aren’t sure where their next meal is going to come from, any relief is welcome.

So when an event is canceled and it results in an opportunity to feed 400 people, organizations jump at the chance to help.

It’s just that kind of situation that prompted Metro police to work with a company called Divine Events to bring restaurant-quality meals to the table for youth and families served by the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center and Truancy Prevention Outreach Program (TPOP).

Beginning Wednesday, March 3, 100 meals a week will be donated at the Harbor’s facility at 3001 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., just southe of Cheyenne Avenue. A total of 400 meals will be donated during the month of March. The meals will be packaged to include additional snack items for more substantial portions, according to a news release.

The donation was coordinated with Divine Events through the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation and LVMPD’s Office of Community Engagement.

“We appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation and Divine Events for their generosity and partnership in providing meals to families and youth we serve through the Harbor and our Truancy Prevention Outreach Program,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II., whose commission cistrict includes the North Las Vegas Harbor location.

“The pandemic has hit thousands of local families very hard because of job losses, health issues and challenges posed by distance learning. Our goal through both the Harbor and TPOP programs is to wrap kids and their families in the resources they need, starting with basic necessities including food.”

The Harbor was established in 2016 to offer counseling, mentoring, tutoring and other services to prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system by helping families cope with problem behavior or delinquency before issues potentially escalate into more serious trouble.

There now are four Harbor locations serving the Las Vegas Valley seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.