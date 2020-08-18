Yvanna Cancela a Nevada voice on second night of Democratic National Convention

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Yvanna Cancela will be on the biggest platform of her political life tonight as she speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

Is she nervous?

Maybe a little, her Tweet suggests. But she’s got a political resume fitting for a rising star in the Democratic Party.

The first Latina to serve in the Nevada Senate will deliver part of the keynote address, joining with others “to highlight the importance of state legislative races, in-state leadership, and building a strong bench for the future of the Democratic Party,” according to a statement from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

“With redistricting on the horizon, state legislative elections this year are more important than ever,” the DLCC said.

Cancela represents District 10, which includes the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran International Airport, as well as a portion of East Las Vegas.

She served as the political director for the Culinary Workers Union for six years, and she now serves as executive director of the Immigrant Workers Citizenship Project.

In 2017, Cancela was chosen to succeed Ruben Kihuen in the Nevada Senate when Kihuen was elected to the US House of Representatives.

“Democrats flipped the Nevada Senate from red to blue in 2016, and that majority has only expanded thanks to the hard work Democrats have put in for their constituents,” the DLCC said. “In 2017, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee helped to beat back absurd Republican recall efforts and maintain control of the Senate.”

The DLCC describes itself as “the official Democratic organization dedicated to winning state legislative seats.”

Earlier this year, the DLCC unveiled its unprecedented $50 million campaign to “Flip Everything” this November. Since Trump’s election, the DLCC and state partners have flipped over 450 seats and 10 chambers from red to blue.