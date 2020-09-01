Canadians indicted in Nevada for role in mail fraud preying on elderly victims

Letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va., in July. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Canadian nationals have been indicted in Nevada in fraud schemes that targeted elderly victims.

Alex Quaglia and Patrick Fraser were indicted in Nevada on Aug. 5 in connection with schemes to defraud consumers by sending deceptive mail that falsely promised large cash prizes in exchange for payment of a fee.

Their indictments were announced Tuesday by US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. The announcement came as prosecutors in New York announced the indictment of two Long Island defendants on similar charges.

Sean Novis, 50, and Gary Denkberg, 57, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and multiple mail fraud and wire fraud counts for running a fraudulent mass-mailing scheme involving prizes that were never given out.

Recipients were led to believe they had won hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars. To claim their winnings recipients were directed to pay a small fee. Quaglia, Fraser and co-conspirators pocketed the money.

Prosecutors say the schemes — including one by Quaglia that began 20 years ago — took millions of dollars, and the victims were in the thousands.

“As alleged in the indictment, victims in Nevada, across the country, and around the world were defrauded of money in connection with the defendants’ schemes,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada. “Working with our Postal Inspectors and other law enforcement partners, we will identify, investigate, and prosecute criminals – both foreign and domestic – who prey on our seniors and other vulnerable Nevada residents. These fraud schemes can happen to anyone.”

Fraser was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud with Quaglia and with a separate conspiracy charge related to a similar scheme he orchestrated after breaking away from Quaglia’s operation in 2015. Fraser was also charged with six counts of mail fraud.

Each charge of the indictment carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison along with a statutory maximum fine of $250,000 — or twice the gross gain or gross loss from the offense.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Matt Lash and Yolanda McCray Jones of the Department of Justice Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch with substantial assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Dickinson from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.