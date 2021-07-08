Canada’s Flair Airlines adds Las Vegas to U.S. destinations beginning Oct. 31

A small Canadian discount airline says it’s going to start new service between Canada and the United States this fall.

Flair Airlines said Thursday that it will begin flying to six U.S. destinations on Oct. 31: Las Vegas; Phoenix; Orlando-Sanford and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Palm Springs and Hollywood-Burbank, California.

Flair executives believe that they can undercut bigger airlines on price.

Flair serves about 20 cities in Canada and plans to fly to the U.S. from eight of them, including Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

“We want Canadians to hear us loud and clear, you don’t have to rack up debt or save for months to enjoy travel this winter,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines.

“For years, Canadians have been over-paying for air travel to domestic and U.S destinations. Flair is here to ensure that Canadians are no longer taken advantage of and receive low prices for even better service. The fares to our new destinations ensure Canadians can easily enjoy travel this winter and spend some much-deserved time away exploring sunny new places.”