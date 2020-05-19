Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a single lane remains heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18, were extended in April and now extended by another 30 days. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says border is a source of vulnerability so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April. Trudeau said Canada’s provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures. Many Canadians fear a reopening.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world, though its per capita numbers are well below many other nations.