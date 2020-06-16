Canada, US and Mexico extend border restrictions to July 21

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, visitors walk in Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada, where people can walk freely between the two countries at an otherwise closed border, in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Important update on our border: Canada and the US have agreed to extend the border measures currently in place by 30 days, until July 21st. This is an important decision that will keep Canadians and Americans safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 16, 2020

Mexico and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also confirmed the extension at their borders.

The point is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from one country to another. The current restrictions were set to expire on June 22.