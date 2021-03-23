Can wearable technologies help improve healthcare? 10K participants given free devices in Fitbit study

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Fit Bit research study is providing 10,000 Fitbit devices to select participants. Scripps Research is looking to determine how wearable technologies can accelerate precision medicine and better inform and improve healthcare.

Julia Moore Vogel, Ph.D. is the director of the program’s Participant Center at Scripps Research. She spoke with 8 News Now on their goal to learn more about how people engage with wearable devices to inform future research on disease detection, prevention, and treatment.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The study is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us Research Program, an effort to engage one million people from across the U.S. in building one of the largest, most diverse health databases in history.

Over the next several months, the program will provide 10,000 Fitbit devices at no cost to select study participants, who have engaged in other research activities, such as completing online surveys and agreeing to share electronic health records with All of Us, starting with a focus on 11 states, including Nevada.

Mid section of young sportswoman in activewear and earphones switching on her fitbit on wrist before outdoor jogging workout

Shot of a sporty young listening to music while working out outdoors

Young adult African American woman is standing in wooded park with her hand on her hip. She is checking her fitness tracker device after running off road on dirt trail. Woman is concentrating and is wearing layered blue sports tank tops.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Fitbit smartwatches are displayed at a Best Buy store on November 01, 2019 in San Rafael, California. Google parent company Alphabet announced plans to purchase smartwatch maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Wearable Fitbit Inc. wristwatch devices sit on display at the IFA Consumer Electronics Show at the Berlin Messe exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The electronics sector has found a way to thrive amid the global pandemic, with 5G demand helping the industry remain a rare catalyst for Asian factories. Photographer: Jacobia Dahm/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 03: The Fitbit Sense health smartwatch lies on display at the Fitbit stand at the IFA 2020 Special Edition consumer electronics and appliances trade fair on the fair’s opening day on September 03, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The fair is taking place despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, albeit in a reduced form and without personal access for the general public. The IFA 2020 Special Edition will take place from September 3-5. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Close-up of packaging for Fitbit Sense smart watch on white background, San Ramon, California, September 22, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The study explores the relationship between physical activity, heart rate, sleep and other health metrics.

The All of Us Research Program wants to empower researchers with more information to better understand why some people get sick and others stay healthy.

When researchers are able to find and access the information they need, the study says they can spend more time on what’s really important—using research to find answers and make discoveries.