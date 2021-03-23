Can wearable technologies help improve healthcare? 10K participants given free devices in Fitbit study

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Fit Bit research study is providing 10,000 Fitbit devices to select participants. Scripps Research is looking to determine how wearable technologies can accelerate precision medicine and better inform and improve healthcare.
Julia Moore Vogel, Ph.D. is the director of the program’s Participant Center at Scripps Research. She spoke with 8 News Now on their goal to learn more about how people engage with wearable devices to inform future research on disease detection, prevention, and treatment.
The study is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us Research Program, an effort to engage one million people from across the U.S. in building one of the largest, most diverse health databases in history.
Over the next several months, the program will provide 10,000 Fitbit devices at no cost to select study participants, who have engaged in other research activities, such as completing online surveys and agreeing to share electronic health records with All of Us, starting with a focus on 11 states, including Nevada.
The study explores the relationship between physical activity, heart rate, sleep and other health metrics.
The All of Us Research Program wants to empower researchers with more information to better understand why some people get sick and others stay healthy.
When researchers are able to find and access the information they need, the study says they can spend more time on what’s really important—using research to find answers and make discoveries.