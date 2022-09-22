LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety concerns loom in the east Las Vegas valley, following the investigation of a stabbing spree.

A 33-year-old man is accused of stabbing at least four people around the university district over the course of a week.

The incidents left two people dead and two critically injured, police said at a news conference on Thursday.

Christopher Martell is accused of stabbing at least four people experiencing homelessness in the span of a week near the university district. (LVMPD)

Although the stabbings took place in close proximity, University Police maintain the campus at UNLV is a safe place.

Arnold Vasquez the assistant director of University Police Services, Southern Command spoke to 8 News Now on Thursday regarding the concerns.

“We are well aware of what happens in our surrounding community, but generally speaking our campuses are an island of safety and we take great pride in providing that service,” Vasquez said.

He added that University Police will try to be proactive moving forward, even considering additional ‘plain clothes’ officers to increase their surveillance in the area.

Martell was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

He now faces two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to police.