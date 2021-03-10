Camping World Holdings announces new acquisition plans in Utah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Camping World Holdings, Inc. (Camping World), a leader in US production and sale of recreation vehicles announced an agreement has been signed to acquire Nielson RV.

The agreement includes two RV dealership locations, one in St. George, Utah and a second in Hurricane, Utah. The deal is anticipated to close in Spring 2021.

“The state of Utah has many great RV and outdoor venues,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings.

The SuperCenters will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers, in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

Camping World will have five locations in Utah once the acquisitions are complete.

“This acquisition allows us to the expand our footprint in the western portion of the US and continue to gain market share.”

Camping World Holdings, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

The Camping World network plans to continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers’ outdoor, RV and camping needs, according to the announcement.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position can visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.