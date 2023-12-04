LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prices are increasing in 2024 for campsites and a variety of other fees at Zion National Park. Backcountry wilderness fees will go up as reservations are moved to Recreation.gov, according to a park news release.

Zion is among the most popular parks in the National Park Service’s system — ranked third in a 2022 list compiled by USA Today, with 4,692,417 visitors, behind only the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.

The park is about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Road repairs inside the Kolob Canyons entrance were completed last week, restoring vehicle access to the northern section of the park that had been shut off since a road collapsed in March.

“We adopted these changes to improve accessibility and visitor service,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “These changes are going to help us maintain essential facilities like restrooms and drinking water systems, rehabilitate campsites, and simplify applications for Wilderness Recreation Permits.”

Increases in fees are scheduled to take effect at different times through the year, and in some cases go from a set fee for groups to a charge per person. Here are details of the various changes:

Campgrounds

Watchman Campground is open year-round, but new pricing won’t go into effect until July 1 reservation dates. South Campground and Lava Point Campground will charge the new rates when they open in the spring. The increases at Watchman are a 50% increase for spaces with electricity and a 75% increase for non-electric campsites. The park will also start charging people $5 to use dump stations if they’re not staying at the campgrounds. Campgrounds already use the Recreation.gov platform for reservations.

Wilderness recreation permits

Starting Jan. 5, 2024, Recreation.gov becomes the place to purchase wilderness recreation permits. Wilderness permits are for daylong activities such as canyoneering or the 16-mile day hike of the Virgin River Narrows. A park news release lists advantages that the platform brings to visitors, including centralizing applications for all reservations and lotteries — and allowing the park to contact permit holders through email and text messages. The park is not making any changes to its Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program, which will continue to operate as it has since 2022. Most of the changes amount to a $1 increase for applications and reservations, and converting to per-person charges for groups.

Overnight use

Fees for overnight reservations in Zion’s backcountry are going up substantially, from $5 for advance reservations to a $20 charge, effective Jan. 5, 2024. Walk-up permits that were previously free will now cost $20. Per-person charges for groups will increase the park’s revenue as well.

Note: Only applicants who get a permit through advance reservation or by walking up will pay the additional $7 per person per night fee.

Where’s the money going?

Heavy visitation has its costs, and Zion National Park plans to use the money to pay for “increased need for facility maintenance services such as cleaning restrooms, removing recyclables and trash, and servicing roads and campsites,” according to the news release.

Zion is also in the process of planning improvements to the entire South Entrance area, including South Campground.

“Rising visitation has also resulted in increased stress on the plants, animals, and historic sites in Zion Wilderness. Rangers who issue Wilderness permits provide guidance so that visitors complete their trips safely and use techniques to conserve these areas. That guidance is essential to ensuring the park’s least developed areas remain wild,” according to the news release.

The price changes follow a project comment period in August.