Campgrounds, coves reopening Saturday at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area will reopen access on Saturday to many areas previously closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Be aware that fee collection has resumed, as of Thursday. To enter the park, visitors may purchase a daily or annual Lake Mead Pass at the entrance station. Daily passes are $25 and are valid for seven days. Annual passes are $45 and are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.

Reopening Saturday:

Developed campgrounds

All coves and roads in the Eldorado Area, including but not limited to, Nelson Landing, Placer Cove and Aztec Wash

All coves in the Government Wash area, including but not limited to, Crawdad Cove, 8.0, Boxcar Cove

Stewarts Point

All coves along Powerline Road near Cottonwood Cove, including but not limited to, Six Mile Cove and Nine Mile Cove

Nevada Telephone Cove

The park visitor center and headquarters lobby in Boulder City are still closed, but customer service is available at 702-293-8990 or lake_information@nps.gov.

Trails normally closed during the hot summer months will remain closed through Sept. 30. These closures include Goldstrike Canyon, Arizona Hot Springs, White Rock Canyon, Liberty Bell Arch and Lone Palm.

“Please do not visit if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19. Park staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health,” according to a news release.

Details and updates on park operations are posted at https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/temporary-operational-adjustments.htm and social media channels.