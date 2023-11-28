LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A popular park and camping ground for visitors has announced changes to its reservation system and fee structure.

Bryce Canyon National Park proposed to offer visitors a more predictable and standardized planning experience in August.

The park will transition Sunset Campground to a 14-day reservation window from May 18 through Oct. 14. Sites will first become available to reserve on May 4, 2024. Any unreserved sites will still be available for visitors to reserve same day using Recreation.gov.

Sunset Campground will continue to provide weather-dependent first-come, first-served camping from April 15 to May 17 and Oct. 15 to Oct. 31. The group site will remain on a one-year reservation window. Sunset Campground will remain closed for the winter from Nov. 1 through April 14.

The park will implement a flat $30 fee structure for all campsite reservations on Dec. 28, 2023. Senior Pass and Access Pass holders will continue to receive a 50% discount on all campsite reservation fees.

The changes are expected to improve both the visitor planning experience and campground operations, according to the park.

Additional information about camping at Bryce Canyon National Park can be found HERE.