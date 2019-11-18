Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road

GODDARD, Kan. — Why did a cow, a camel, and a donkey cross the road? That question sounds like the beginning of a bad joke — but it’s not. Authorities discovered a camel, a cow, and a donkey roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Midwestern Christmas Nativity scene.

The Goddard Police Department asked for help Sunday in locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).” Police said in a Facebook post that if they couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Meyers says the animals belong to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.