LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist and producer, Calvin Harris, is returning to Las Vegas for a special one-night-only show XS Nightclub.

On Sept. 17, Harris will return to Wynn Las Vegas for a one-night-only show. This show will mark his first appearance at XS Nightclub in over a decade.

Harris will also be performing at the Life is Beautiful Festival the following day, Sept. 18.

“Calvin Harris is one of the most exciting artists of our time,” said Ryan Jones, vice president of Wynn Nightlife.

Harris has headlined numerous festivals throughout his career and has spent his summer touring across Europe.

“It’s an honor to welcome him back to XS Nightclub for what will be the biggest party in Vegas on Sept 17,” said Jones.

Harris’s new album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” is set to drop on Friday. This album comes five years after the first installment of “Funk Wav Bounces” with the new album, featuring 23 of the most dynamic artists today.

