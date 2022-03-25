LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although the warmer weather is driving some to go to Lake Mead, water levels at the lake are so low that the National Park Service closed the Callville Bay boat launch ramp.

Boaters like Gary Cloyd told 8 News Now the closure is a concern for the area.

Cloyd said he’s been making the five-hour drive from Eureka to Lake Mead for years as an escape. He usually docks his boat at Callville Bay, but now can’t because of the closure.

“Been down here for a little over 12 years, if something goes wrong with my boat I can’t get it out, or I’ll have to pay and have it towed to the other marinas,” Cloyd said. “The other marinas are going to be backed up.”

Everything else at the marina is open, including the lounge, fuel, and boat rentals, and only the ramp is closed. The National Park Service is urging people to think ahead this season, as it expects longer wait times at other ramps due to the closure.

Kayaker Jeremy Webb said he hasn’t been to the area in a few years, and he was caught by surprise by the closure.

“I didn’t get alarmed about it until I saw the sign for it,” Webb said. “Just seeing how much water has done since just the past two years, it’s pretty alarming and pretty serious.”

The other ramps in operation are listed below:

Boulder Harbor

Temple Bar

South Cove

Willow Beach

Cloyd also suggested to 8 News Now that getting a slip and paying to keep his boat in the water meant less time waiting at ramps.

“Our slip is $500 a month,” he said.