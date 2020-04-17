Domestic violence shelter expands capacity, calls to SafeNest hotline increase during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calls to the SafeNest 24-hour hotline have increased by 10 percent and SafeNest expects this upward trend to continue as the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve.

The domestic abuse treatment center in Clark County, Nevada says this pandemic is putting more victims, families, pets, and individuals in danger.

“We are seeing what we would expect to see which is a rise in domestic violence. That plays out whenever there is a mass traumatic event. We saw it after 1 October, 911, and the Orlando night club shooting. When the community goes into trauma together, domestic violence is the first social negative wave after that,” said Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest.

Woman looking outside the window during quarantaine.

In response, SafeNest has implemented the following protocols:

Expanded shelter capacity to include six apartments, including 24 to 32 additional beds at SHARE Village

Implemented emergency protocols, including specific quarantine space at SafeNest’s confidential shelter

Relocated hotline staff from shelter to the organization’s main office to maintain CDC social distancing guidelines

Transitioned individual and group counseling meetings to phone or video conferencing

SafeNest committed to ending domestic violence in Clark County. If you or someone you know needs help, please call or text their 24-hour crisis hotline at (702) 646-4981, or chat online at SafeNest.org.

“The well-being of our clients, staff, volunteers, and community is a priority as we all struggle with our temporary ‘normal’,” said Liz Ortenburger, CEO SafeNest.

To make a financial donation to help ensure the safety, security, and stability of someone suffering from abuse, please visit SafeNest.org.