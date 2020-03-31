Calls mount to close Grand Canyon after resident gets virus

In this March 27, 2020 photo, Shelly Clayton, center, walks up the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., with her children Audrey Kuhar, 11, left, and Cooper Kuhar, 11. The park has closed restaurants, lodges, visitor centers, campgrounds and other services as it awaits approval from the federal government for a full shutdown. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Calls are mounting for the federal government to close Grand Canyon National Park after a resident of the iconic park tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in isolation.

Members of Congress and city, county and tribal officials have urged the Interior Department to approve a request from the park to close.

The Park Service has been deciding whether to shut down individual sites on a park-by-park basis, in consultation with state and local health officials.

Neither the Interior Department nor the Park Service immediately responded to requests Tuesday on the status of the Grand Canyon’s request.